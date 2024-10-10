Ombudsman Suspends Porac Mayor for Six Months Over POGO Raid

The Office of the Ombudsman has suspended Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil for six months after the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) filed complaints regarding his connection to the POGO raid this year.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the DILG conducted a raid on POGO Lucky South 99, located in his town, after confirming reports of human trafficking.

Capil is not the only official facing suspension; ten other officials were also named in the preventive suspension order issued by the Ombudsman. These officials include current Vice Mayor Francis Laurence Tamayo and then Business Permit and Licensing Office officer-in-charge Emerald Vital.

Councilors Rohner Buan, Rafael Canlapan, Adrian Carreon, Regin Clarete, Essel Joy David, Hilario Dimalanta, Michelle Santos, and John Nuevy Venzon were also suspended.

Meanwhile, Councilor Myla Clarete has officially assumed the role of interim mayor of Porac. Her oath of office was administered by Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, alongside Porac Mayor Jing Capil, Vice Mayor Francis Tamayo, and other members of the Sangguniang Bayan on Monday, 25 September.

Clarete succeeded her brother, the late former Councilor Regin Clarete, in the Sangguniang Bayan.

Suspended Mayor Capil stated that he and the other suspended officials will face the legal issues head-on, expressing their belief in the justice system and their intention to take necessary steps to clear their names.

He added that despite the numerous challenges they have faced in recent months, they continue to serve the town of Porac. “Our goal is not only to clear our names but also to restore the dignity of Porac, which has been affected by this issue,” he said.