British Chamber set to host Great British Festival 2024

The British Embassy Manila, British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, and British Council will be hosting the Great British Festival on 19-20 October 2024 at the BGC Amphitheater in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. This annual celebration is a testament to the growing trade and diplomatic ties between the UK and the Philippines.

The 2023 edition saw a total of 38 British companies from the financial, food and beverage, retail, automotive, general business, and education sectors participating. Coinciding with UK-Philippine Friendship Day on 20 October, the event will feature fun and exciting activities, including cultural performances, food and drink showcases, an education pavilion, innovation and technology exhibits, sports and games, and business and trade highlights.

BCCP Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson noted, "The Great British Festival is a testament to the longstanding economic, diplomatic, and cultural relations between the UK and the Philippines. We aim to showcase the growing presence of the British business community and provide other UK companies with a glimpse of how diverse the Philippine market is, eventually encouraging them to invest in the country."

The event is organized in collaboration with the following partners: DAILY TRIBUNE as media partner, PruLife UK, Shell, Pandiman, BPI, Unilever, Corio Generation, HSBC, SSI Marks & Spencer, VFS Global, PGA Cars – Bentley, BSI, Inchcape, BDO, Standard Chartered, Jollibee Foods Corporation, Radical Motors, Union Jack Tavern, Yummy Organics Food Corporation, Tao Corporation, The Borough Pizza Pub, Gridiron Shawarma x Sausage, Ginebra San Miguel, Vogue Concepts – Charles Tyrwhitt, Nord Anglia International School Manila and Drake International, McDonald’s, Philippine Airlines, Estate Wines.