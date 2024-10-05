Mentors deserve more perks — PBBM

Marking Teacher’s Day, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday vowed to shower those he called the second parents of our children with more benefits.

The President committed his unwavering dedication to educators, noting their indispensable role in preserving the country’s democratic values and way of life.

In an address, Marcos said teachers act as second parents of our children who guide them on their journey in the academic world.

“Our teachers lie at the heart of our educational system, standing as second parents of our children and molding them into future leaders,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to educators around the world for nurturing students to become the best versions of themselves as they impart values of excellence and hard work.

As he appreciated the effort and passion of teachers, Marcos said his administration remains committed to helping them.

“We continue to honor the many sacrifices of our teachers through the many policies and reforms that we have put in place in our education sector,” he said.

P5K more in allowance

One of these policies is the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act which gives public school teachers an additional teaching allowance of P5,000, personal accident insurance and special hardship allowances.