Suarez dreams of being ‘undefeated’

You can call him whatever you like but Charly Suarez is a boxer who wants to become a super rarity in the sport.

“I have two main goals in boxing: To become a world champion and to retire undefeated.”

Currently holding an 18-0 win-loss card, Suarez is also rated No. 1 by the World Boxing Organization in the super-featherweight division.

Coming off a smashing third-round knockout of Texas puncher Jorge Castañeda in Arizona, Suarez is aching to secure a world title try given that he is not getting any younger.

At 36 years old, Suarez is being assisted in this by his benefactor Chavit Singson, who has instructed his men to try and explore the possibility of staging the fighter’s title attempt in Manila in December.

Suarez swears he is ripe and ready to go big time and Singson is of the belief as well that it is just a matter of time before the crafty Filipino fighter bags a world crown.

Although he admits that he is at an age when most boxers have already retired, Suarez reveals his secret to his youthful glow.

“I don’t have any vices… I don’t drink and I don’t smoke and I sleep early. I get a lot of rest, too.”

While he may not have a lot of experience in the pros, Suarez insists that his lengthy stay in the amateurs makes up for that.

“I fought for a long time and fought many of the best, including (Vasyl) Lomachenko,” he said.

Lomachenko, the two-time Olympic champion and twice world championships gold medalist from Ukraine, fought Suarez in the pro-patterned World Series of Boxing (WSB) in Europe more than ten years ago and lost on point.

“I wasn’t at my best but I went the dull distance with Lomachenko,” he said, stressing Lomachenko’s stature.

As it turned out, Suarez was a substitute and he was compelled to participate because his team in the WSB would drop down the rankings.

“Many people thought that I would not last two or three rounds with Lomachenko but I went the distance with him even if I wasn’t in 100 percent condition,” Suarez said, referring to his five-round decision defeat.

Suarez insists he is not daydreaming when he said that his dream is to become a world champion who will eventually hang up his gloves without tasting even a single loss.

“That’s going to be historic. A Filipino fighter who retires undefeated.”

The most noteworthy champions who pulled it off include Floyd Mayweather (50-0), Ricardo Lopez 51-0-1) and Rocky Marciano (49-0).