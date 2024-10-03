Grace Poe's son vows to continue mom's legacy

Outgoing Senator Grace Poe's son Brian Llamanzares on Thursday vowed to continue his mom's legacy as he filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) as the first nominee of FPJ Party-list.

Banking on his mom's legacy and grandfather late action star Fernando Poe Jr.'s mass influence, Llamanzares said he consulted with different sectors, such as youth, farmers, fisherfolk, and urban poor before running.

Llamanzares' political background includes being a legislative officer, political officer, and chief-of-staff of his mom.

"Sampung taon po akong nagtrabaho sa gobyerno para sa magandang kinabukasan para sa ating bayan (I worked for 10 years in the government for the country's better future)," he said.

"Patapos na po ang termino ng aking ina, importante po na ituloy namin ang kanyang legislative agenda at ang pangarap ni FPJ para sa bayan (My mother's term is coming to an end, it is important that we continue her legislative agenda and FPJ's dream for the people)," he added.

Poe Jr. ran for president in 2004 but lost to former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo by more than one million votes.

Formerly a foundation, FPJ Panday Bayanihan has helped over 45,000 Filipinos, according to Llamanzares.

"Hindi pwedeng puro pamimigay lang... Mahigit 150 million ang [may] kailangan ng tulong (It can't just be all about dole outs... Because there are 150 million Filipino who need help)," he added.

"Kailngan ng tamang plataporma, tamang batas, at mas malawak na makinarya upang mas makatulong tayo sa mas nakararami (We need the right platform, the right law, and a wider machinery so that we can better help the majority."

Asked why he chose to run under a party-list, instead of trying his luck in the Senate, Llamanzares said he does not have enough experience yet.

"Bata pa po ako, 32 pa lang ako. At kahit 35 ako, hindi pa sapat ang aking karanasan (I'm still young, I'm just 32 years old. Even if I'm 35 years old now, I think my experience is still not enough)," he said.

"Tingin ko mas maganda kung dadaan muna sa Kongreso at para mas magkaroon kami ng mas maraming kaalyado (I think it would be better toi start in the Congress and so that we could also have more allies)," he added.