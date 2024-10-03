Dela Rosa, Go vie for another term

Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa and Senator Christopher "Bong" Go filed their candidacy papers on Thursday, 3 October, to formalize their reelection run for the 2025 midterm polls.

If he gets elected anew, Dela Rosa vowed to continue with his advocacies such as public order and national defense and security.

"I will continue to fight against illegal drugs and criminality. For national defense and security, we will see to it that our national defense posture should be credible enough against foreign invaders," Dela Rosa told the press.

The senator said he will also advocate for the restoration of drug penalty for high level drug traffickers and reviving the mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) in order to protect the West Philippine Sea.

"The only way that we can have reserves that we can mobilize anytime is through ROTC," he added.

Dela Rosa, a Duterte ally, said political rifts surrounding the influential family from Davao City could also affect his 2025 run.

"Pwede akong manalo o pwede akong matalo dahil diyan sa gulo na yan (I could either lose or win because of that issue)," he explained.

A Duterte in Senate?

Dela Rosa said nothing yet is set in stone for the Dutertes when it comes to running for a senatorial seat.

"Hindi pa final yung desisyon nila pero iniimbitahan namin since nag-take oath na si Mayor Baste Duterte sa Partido ng Demokratiko ng Pilipino (PDP), we're hoping na sasama siya sa amin, tatakbong senador (The decision is not yet final but we're inviting them since Mayor Baste Duterte has already took oath with the PDP. We're hoping that he will join us and run as a senator)," he added.

In September, the Davao City Mayor formally joined PDP, the party chaired by his father.

Former president's blessing

Go, meanwhile, said that despite the said demolition jobs against the Dutertes, he will still seek the endorsement of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte.

"Of course I'm running under PDP, chairman po namin si pangulong Duterte at yung aming mga programang isusulong ay naaayon din po sa mga magagandang programa niya noon na gusto namin ipagpatuloy (Of course I'm running under PDP, former president Duterte is our chairman and the programs we will promote are also in line with his good programs that we want to continue)," Go said.

"Syempre PDP kami ang ineendorso kami ni dating Pangulong Duterte at ako'y naniniwala po sa kanyang very strong endorsement (Of course, former president Duterte is endorsing us as parts of the PDP Party and we believe in his very strong endorsement)," he added.

Go, however, said he is still not sure if the former president will join their campaign.

"Yan po ang tinatawag na wait and see tayo lahat until last day of filing. Desisyon na po siguro yan ng pamilya (That's what we call wait and see until the last day of filing. I guess it's up to his family's decision)," he added.