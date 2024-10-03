Gay senatorial aspirant vows to push LGBT policies

A gay senatorial aspirant on Thursday, 3 October, said he will push for policies that will benefit the members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community if he gets elected.

Jose Bunilla, who has over 30 years of experience in public service, including being a Provincial Board member--filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) during the second day of the filing for 2025 polls.

In his introductory speech, Bunilla came out as gay, "I just want to say that I belong to the LGBT."

Bunilla, however, said he is not in favor of same-sex marriage.

"Ayoko. Galit nga ako sa mga LGBT na nagbibihis ng mga damit pambabae. Kung lalaki, lalaki. Kung babae, babae (I don't like it. I hate members of the LGBT who crossdress. If they are men, dress like men. If they are women, dress like women)," he said.

He added that he will also advocate for legislation to prioritize the Manobo Tribe, which he said he is a part of.

"I want to have ordinances or law or priorities for the Manobo Tribe," Bunilla said.