DON’T TAKE THEM LIGHTLY: Maroons wary of Tigers revenge

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4:30 p.m. --- UST vs UP

6:30 p.m. --- UE vs Ateneo

University of the Philippines (UP) still sports a pristine card five games through the opening round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

Blowing out their opponents even in games where they trailed, the Fighting Maroons are looking invincible so far.

But head coach Goldwin Monteverde wants his boys to focus on the task at hand and not marvel at their record.

After all, a new-look University of Santo Tomas (UST) squad is no easy adversary when UP stakes its perfect record today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Knowing UST, compared to last year, with a good program, definitely, they are better now,” Monteverde said bracing for another challenging grind at 4:30 p.m.

“I think they have in each position materials to really compete. We just have to be really prepared.”

Be ready for a tough battle, the Fighting Maroons should as they may not be as lucky as the last time.

UP managed to avoid the upset ax of Adamson University, 69-57, last Saturday but not after a workout to dismantle a 22-point deficit in the second quarter.

“We just have to work on (the lapses) we had last game,” Monteverde said.

An upside in the previous match, however, showed the depth of the Fighting Maroons after their bench men logged in 51 points led by Harold Alarcon, Terrence Fortea and Quentin Millora-Brown.

For UP, the game is not just about preserving its unbeaten run but a chance to strengthen its momentum and prime up for its end of elimination round rematch against Season 86 finals tormentor defending champion De La Salle University on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Tigers, on the other hand, are looking to rebound from a 67-88 loss to the Green Archers last Sunday.

UST’s promising 2-0 start turned sour after losing two of its last three games as it is now tied with surging University of the East in third to fourth in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Red Warriors eye a fourth straight victory when they meet struggling Ateneo de Manila University at 6:30 p.m.

UE beat National University, 57-51, last Saturday for the school’s longest win streak after a decade.

“The last time that UE won three straight games was the year 2014. So technically, it’s a decade already. And during that time, they entered [a playoff] for the Final Four,” Red Warriors coach Jack Santiago said.

“But of course, we cannot afford to relax, especially we’re gonna face Ateneo. They’re a very strong team.”

The Blue Eagles are still grappling for form after winning just one of their five games.

Ateneo is coming off a 65-66 overtime loss to Far Eastern University last Sunday.