Rider killed in CdO road mishap

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 22-year old student was killed when the motorcycle he was driving slammed into a taxi that was making a U-turn near a gasoline station in Barangay Gusa shortly before dawn Saturday.

Police identified the victim as Dennis Kent Sabellena, a resident of Bloomdale Subdivision in Barangay Gusa this city.

Investigation showed that the victim went out of their house and proceeded to the national highway to test drive a new motorcycle bought by his friend waiting in the area.

The driver of the taxi, Diego Quimpo, 62 told traffic investigators that he was traveling along the national highway at about 3 a.m. when he noticed that his right rear tire was flat so decided to turn to the gasoline station to change tire when he noticed three motorcycles racing along the highway.

“Just as I was making a turn one of the motorcycles slammed into the side of the taxi throwing the rider into the highway,” he said.

He stopped and saw the victim already lying face down alongside the wrecked motorcycle.

The taxi driver is now detained at the police station and is facing a charge of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

In El Salvador city another rider was killed in a four-vehicle collision along Barangay Taytay Friday noon.

The victim was identified as Michael Madjos.

The vehicles involved in the collision were two vans and two motorcycles, the rider of the other motorcycle, Ronald Padilla was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.