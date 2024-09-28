Go reaffirms commitment to Sulu

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reaffirmed his commitment to the people of Sulu following the recent Supreme Court ruling that declared the province outside the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The high court upheld the constitutionality of the Bangsamoro Organic Law, which established BARMM, but noted that the majority of Sulu voters rejected inclusion during the 2019 plebiscite.

Go expressed respect for the Supreme Court’s decision while emphasizing his dedication to Sulu’s welfare and development. “Of course, we fully respect the decision of the Supreme Court on the matter. But that doesn’t mean we will leave Sulu to fend for itself just because it is not part of BARMM. In fact, Sulu, and our Tausug brothers and sisters, need our continued support now more than ever,” he said.

As a member of both the Senate Committees on Local Government and on Cultural Communities, Go committed to serving the needs of the people of Sulu. “As your servant and fellow Mindanawan, I will strive to continue my service to address your needs and promote the welfare of Sulu,” he stated.

In his roles as chair of the Senate Health Committee and Vice Chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee, Go has actively supported various infrastructure and community projects across the province. He assured that despite Sulu’s exclusion from BARMM, his efforts to bring services and development to the province would remain strong.

On 6 January, Go joined then-President Rodrigo Duterte in launching the 97th Malasakit Center at Sulu Provincial Hospital in Jolo. Nine months later, he celebrated the opening of a second Malasakit Center at Sulu Sanitarium, the 138th branch of the program he initiated.

Go has also secured significant funding for the Sulu Provincial Hospital, including a P10 million budget in 2021 for infrastructure improvements and an additional P80 million in 2022, further advocating for quality healthcare services.

Go adopted son of Lobo, Batangas

Go was named the adopted son of Lobo, Batangas, during its 153rd founding anniversary celebration on Friday, honoring his unwavering service to the community. At the event, he personally provided essential aid to local small business owners.

The Sangguniang Bayan unanimously passed Resolution 2024-G-147, led by Vice Mayor Geronimo Alfiler, recognizing Go’s ongoing efforts to uplift the people of Lobo. This resolution acknowledged his dedication, which began during his tenure under former President Rodrigo Duterte, and praised his “Tapang at Malasakit” approach, combining strength and empathy.

“It is a great honor for me to be part of the family of Lobo,” Go humbly accepted his title. “Helping you is part of my passion — serving others to the best of my ability.”