Red tide downs 31 in Tacloban

TACLOBAN CITY — At least 31 individuals from the island municipality of Daram were rushed to the hospitals in Catbalogan City after experiencing symptoms of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) after eating green mussels or tahong that were sold in a market on Wednesday, 25 September.

The Department of Health Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit and the Disease Surveillance Office of Samar Provincial Hospital noted 20 cases of suspected PSP that were admitted to the hospital. At least 11 other individuals also complained of PSP symptoms but were sent home after receiving treatment.

An investigation of RESU 8 showed that the patients were from Barangay Parasan in Daram who consumed green mussels that were harvested from the waters of Tinaogan village, in nearby island municipality of Zumarraga.

RESU 8 said the patients experienced symptoms including headache, body numbness, extremity numbness, dizziness, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Reports said three sacks of green mussels that were harvested in Barangay Tinaogan were brought to Parasan for selling.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) regional office in Eastern Visayas has issued a red tide warning on the waters surrounding Daram and Zumarraga islands after shellfish samples in the areas showed paralytic shellfish poison beyond the regulatory limit.

The same warning is also issued on Cambatutay Bay, Matarinao Bay, Irong-Irong Bay, Maqueda Bay and Carigara Bay. BFAR-8 said all types of shellfish and alamang gathered from these areas are unsafe for human consumption.

The public is warned against gathering, eating and selling of all types of shellfish taken from these areas while local governments are mandated to strictly enforce the ban.

BFAR-8 also issued local red tide warning on the coastal waters of Biliran Island, Calbayog City, Leyte town and Villareal Bay after seawater samples tested positive for Pyrodinium bahamense, a toxic microorganism that causes Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning.