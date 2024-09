Marcos presides over sectoral meeting on managing food and non-food inflation

LOOK: President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. presided over the sectoral meeting on managing food and non-food inflation on Tuesday, 24 September 2024, at the State Dining Room of Malacañan Palace, Manila.











