Chiu thrilled to enter PBA

Big man prospect Geo Chiu is looking forward to bodying up against grizzled behemoths once selected in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Draft on Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia.

Listed at 6-foot-10, Chiu has the potential to be selected No. 1 in the annual proceedings, with height being a valued commodity in the league dominated by San Miguel Beer center and eight-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo.

The 24-year-old Ateneo de Manila product towers over the 127 other rookie aspirants that signed up for the draft.

“We know that this position is kind of tough. You’re playing against imports and you’re playing with one, if not, the best player in the PBA,” Chiu said during Day 1 of the two-day Draft Combine held Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

“You’ll be going up against the opposition who are a lot smarter, veteran and more physical. But I’m just trying to learn.”

Terrafirma owns the top overall pick and could point towards the direction of selecting a man in the middle for the rebuilding Ronald Tubid-mentored squad.

Chiu, who was a former member of Gilas Pilipinas, had his measures taken but skipped the biometrics and scrimmages as he was feeling under the weather.

He is expected to participate in the remaining Draft Combine games today.

Aside from the 6-foot-10 Fajardo, Chiu will also have to deal with the likes of Japeth Aguilar of Barangay Ginebra and the Converge twin towers of Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar, last year’s top overall pick, once he enters the PBA.

“Something to look forward to is playing against those names out there that are really good. So, we’re just trying to maximize what we have and just get better from there,” he said.

Chiu suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and Olympic Qualifying Tournament in 2021, the FIBA Asia Cup in 2022, and FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in 2023 before spending time abroad playing for the Japan B.League second division side Ehime Orange Vikings.

He also signed with the Taiwan Mustangs in The Asian Tournament last year before ultimately deciding to fulfill his childhood dream.

“Entering the PBA has been a dream of mine ever since I was a kid. Looking back, it’s something that I really wanted to fulfill and that opportunity came at the right time. I just want to be close to my family. Something that you can’t do if you play abroad, being away from your family. We decided that it would be best for me,” Chiu said.

Chiu was one of the last aspirants to submit their applications before the deadline at the close of office hours last Friday.

“It’s a good decision. I had to take some time to talk about it with my family also and this was the move for me. We decided that it’s the best,” he said.

However, the team that will select Chiu would have to wait a little longer to have his services.

Chiu has a live contract with Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League team Abra Weavers, who are currently on top of the North Division.

The Weavers have already booked spots in the playoffs and are expected to go deep.

It would be the same case as Baltazar when he had to finish his commitments with the Pampanga Giant Lanterns, whom he led to back-to-back crowns while winning Finals and Conference MVPs for the second straight year, before joining the FiberXers.