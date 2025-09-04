Undecided Dyip

Terrafirma already has a list of names for the potential top overall pick for Sunday’s Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Draft this Sunday at the Mall of Asia Music Hall.

However, the Dyip’s coaching staff, led by newly appointed head coach Ronald Tubid, and the management will use the next couple of days to think and analyze who will be the right fit in the system and provide valuable contributions to the rebuilding squad.

“We’re scouting for the best available talent in this Draft. For now, we’re still undecided, but we have names that we feel we could be leaning into. The coaching staff is discussing with the management,” Tubid said during the first day of the Draft Combine on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Potential first rounders led by Juan Gomez de Liaño, Geo Chiu, Dalph Panopio, and former National Collegiate Athletic Association Most Valuable Player Will Gozum banner the batch of rookie aspirants who attended the opener of the two-day Draft Combine.

Hopefuls had their measures taken, underwent biometrics and played in a mini-tournament that will run until Friday.

Tubid, along with coaches and scouts from other teams, took time to observe and list potential acquisitions for the annual selection proceedings.

“We have a list but nothing’s final, since there could be a lot of situations and questions that we’ll have to look into. But of course, we have a name for the No. 1 but we can’t divulge it yet. It’s a surprise,” said Tubid, who took the coaching reins from interim coach Raymond Tiongco a week ago.

“We have names to choose from, as discussed by our coaching staff and the management. But it’s not 100 percent yet but we’re getting there. We’re just waiting for the final decision.”

Terrafirma, which had a disappointing 3-30 win-loss record last season, could go for the tallest applicant in 6-foot-10 Chiu, with height being of high value in a league greatly dominated by eight-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer.

Chiu could serve as a cornerstone for the embattled Dyip’s rebuild following a tumultuous year that had the franchise put on sale twice. Terrafirma only has seven players under contract.

Meanwhile, the PBA Commissioner’s office reportedly approved Converge’s acquisition of Phoenix’s second overall pick in exchange for Bryan Santos and the No. 8 selection in a trade that has yet to reflect on the league’s official website as of press time.

Blackwater will select third followed by NorthPort, which has yet to finalize its sale to Pureblends, NLEX, Magnolia, Meralco, Phoenix, San Miguel, Rain or Shine and Barangay Ginebra. Rain or Shine will also pick the 12th overall pick it acquired from TNT to end the first round.

A total of 128 hopefuls submitted their applications for the Draft.

However, Filipino-Canadian Kareem Marcus Huntley and Fil-American Wilfrid Nada withdrew at the last minute.

Huntley is dealing with a left shoulder injury while Nada failed to complete the required documents to join the proceeding.

On the other hand, Fil-Am Jason Brickman was able to get permission to skip the Draft Combine due to contract obligations in Guam.

Brickman, who is currently playing for Abra Weavers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, will also miss the Draft but is expected to fly back on 8 September.