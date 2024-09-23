Warrior Joshua remains defiant

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Anthony Joshua vowed to fight on despite his devastating defeat against International Boxing Federation heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois at Wembley, with promoter Eddie Hearn insisting he “will definitely be back.”

Joshua, 34, was floored four times in the all-British showdown on Saturday as Dubois launched a relentless assault from the first bell that ended in a fifth-round knockout.

It was the fourth loss of his career and robbed him of a shot at becoming undisputed world champion, raising major questions over his future in the ring.

Joshua was attempting to join an elite group including Muhammad Ali and Lennox Lewis in becoming a three-time world heavyweight champion.

But despite his defeat in front of a record-breaking official attendance of more than 98,000, the former Olympic champion is adamant he will not hang up his gloves.

“Of course, I want to continue fighting,” said Joshua, who declined to take questions at the post-fight press conference.

“We took a shot at success and we came up short. What does that mean now? That we’re going to run away? We’re going to live to fight another day. And that’s what I am — I’m a warrior.”

“Always walk with your head high. We rolled the dice for the third time. There have been 13 world-title fights, not every one of them has been successful but everyone has been fun and entertaining.”

“There were a few mistakes in there but that’s the name of the game. Fine margins will cost you at the top level.”