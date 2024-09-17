NEWS

House summons ex-Cebu mayor

‘Should you find it appropriate, you may also submit an affidavit on any pertinent issues under investigation’
Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña
Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña
Published on

The House of Representatives has invited former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to a hearing on 19 September concerning the ongoing investigation into illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) and the alleged extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration.

In a letter to Osmeña, Surigao Representative Robert Ace Barbers, chairman of the House Quad Committee comprised of the Committees on Dangerous Drugs (which he heads); Public Order and Safety; Human Rights; and Public Accounts, said: “The Joint Committee is aware of the recent POGO raid in Sitio Kadulang, Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, on 8 August 2024. Your testimony may provide valuable insights for potential legislation.”

The hearing will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the People’s Center, House of Representatives, in Quezon City.

Osmeña is being invited as a resource person. “Should you find it appropriate, you may also submit an affidavit on any pertinent issues under investigation,” Barbers added.

House of Representatives
Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph