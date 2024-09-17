House summons ex-Cebu mayor

The House of Representatives has invited former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to a hearing on 19 September concerning the ongoing investigation into illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) and the alleged extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration.

In a letter to Osmeña, Surigao Representative Robert Ace Barbers, chairman of the House Quad Committee comprised of the Committees on Dangerous Drugs (which he heads); Public Order and Safety; Human Rights; and Public Accounts, said: “The Joint Committee is aware of the recent POGO raid in Sitio Kadulang, Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, on 8 August 2024. Your testimony may provide valuable insights for potential legislation.”

The hearing will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the People’s Center, House of Representatives, in Quezon City.

Osmeña is being invited as a resource person. “Should you find it appropriate, you may also submit an affidavit on any pertinent issues under investigation,” Barbers added.