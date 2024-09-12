Climate resilience tech platform underway

DEVCON Philippines, a leading technology innovations group, has outlined a plan to pioneer the development of the Climate Resilience Technology (CResT) platform, positioning the Philippines as a global hub for climate technology.



At a media briefing on Wednesday, DEVCON Founder Winston Damarillo announced that the platform will be co-developed with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and De La Salle University (DLSU).



CResT will focus on key areas such as life-saving early warning systems, expanding access to renewable energy, enhancing disaster resilience, and using robotics to lead reforestation efforts.



All planned innovations will be tested, scaled, and implemented nationwide, with potential adoption by other climate-vulnerable nations.



In addition to technology development, CResT will focus on capacity building.

Filipino innovators will be trained in advanced skills, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, 3D design, and robotics, to ensure the sustainability and expansion of climate tech solutions.



“The climate crisis is a race against time, and technology is our fastest vehicle to win. Through CResT, we are not only protecting our communities but also establishing the Philippines as a leader in climate tech,” Damarillo said.



The collaboration between DEVCON, DOST, and DLSU leverages each partner's strengths.

DEVCON will spearhead technology innovation to ensure rapid development and scaling of climate solutions. DLSU’s Animo Labs, the university’s research and development arm, will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure and resources for the project.



DLSU President Br. Bernard Oca FSC cited the university’s commitment to accelerating climate tech development by offering research infrastructure and support services.



“DLSU through Animo Labs will provide expertise in research commercialization, venture creation, and other support services to ensure that the climate solutions we develop can help prevent losses of income, time, and productivity while preserving life, spirit, and the unquantifiable,” Oca said.



DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. also highlighted the Philippines' readiness to lead in global climate action through tech-driven solutions.

“Through CResT, we will turn challenges into opportunities, positioning our nation as a global hub for climate tech innovation, where we develop and scale transformative solutions to meet urgent and future needs.”



As one of the most climate-affected nations, the Philippines is in critical need of resilient solutions.

The World Risk Index has ranked the Philippines as the most disaster-prone country among 183 nations worldwide.



Recognizing this vulnerability, the CResT partners aim to transform the country from a climate-risk area into a leader in climate solutions.