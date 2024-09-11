Bong Go assists hundreds of displaced workers in Paete

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, adopted son of CALABARZON, extended assistance to displaced workers and indigents in Paete, Laguna, on Monday, 9 September.

Through his Malasakit Team, he provided much-needed support to 585 beneficiaries in coordination with Mayor Ronald Cosico, Vice Mayor Virgilio Madridejos Jr., town councilors, and the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation.

The relief activities were held at the Agarao Gymnasium 1 and Agarao Gymnasium 2, where the Malasakit Team distributed vitamins to all while there were recipients of snacks, shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, shoes, and mobile phones.

The beneficiaries, who were oriented by representatives from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), were enrolled in the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program that Go continues to support.

Senator Go, through a video message, encouraged the beneficiaries to work diligently, emphasizing that the compensation they receive from the TUPAD program should be used wisely, ideally to support their families’ daily needs.

“Mas masarap nga naman ang pakiramdam kapag pinaghirapan at pinagpawisan ang trabaho sa tamang paraan. Dalhin ninyo ang kita sa inyong mga pamilya at gamitin ito nang tama para makaahon po tayo sa paghihirap na pinagdadaanan natin ngayon,” he added.

One of the beneficiaries, Clarita Hernandez, expressed her gratitude to Senator Go, noting that the livelihood program has been a significant help for her fellow Paetenians. “Yung mga ganitong programa ng gobyerno po ay napakalaking tulong sa amin na walang trabaho. Kaya maraming maraming salamat po Senator Bong Go para sa pagsusulong ng TUPAD,” Hernandez stated.

Vice Mayor Virgilio Madridejos Jr. also expressed his appreciation for Senator Go's efforts, saying, “Gusto ko pong magpasalamat kay Senator Bong Go at sa kanyang mga representatives na andito ngayon sa napakalaking tulong po na ibinigay niya sa atin. Ang ating mga konsehal ay nagiisip pa po sila ng maitutulong sa ating mga pamilya at dahil sa kanila ay napasama tayo sa natulungan ng ating Senador Bong Go.”

As a senator, Go reaffirmed his commitment to continue advocating for programs that create more opportunities for the Filipino people, particularly those most in need. “Patuloy lang ako magsusulong ng mga pro-poor programs. Sino ba namang magtutulungan kung hindi tayo lang pong mga kapwa nating Pilipino,”

To better support Filipino workers impacted by crises and provide for those in rural areas facing a scarcity of employment opportunities, Go filed Senate Bill No. 420 to institutionalize a Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP), which aims to provide temporary jobs to qualified individuals from low-income rural families if enacted into law.

To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide.

“Salamat po mga kababayan ko. Tawagin niyo na lang ako na Kuya Bong Go, Bong Go, o Senador Bong Go kapag nagkita po tayo. Kalabitin nyo lang. Ang bisyo ko po ay magserbisyo sa ating mga kababayan at kayo dyan sa Paete, alam niyo mahal na mahal ko po kayo. Nandirito lang po ako na handang magserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya,” Go, known as Mr. Malasakit, concluded.