K-pop girl group 2NE1 has announced tour dates for their reunion concert “Welcome Back.”

On 6 September, YG Entertainment, 2NE1’s management agency, posted Asian tour dates on its Instagram account. Manila is first on the list.

The 2NE1 concert will take place on 16 November. Stay tuned for updates on the venue, which has yet to be announced.

The K-pop girl group composed of CL, Minzy, Park Bom, and Sandara will all participate in the tour to celebrate their 15th anniversary.