BTS, BLACKPINK and 2NE1 back in 2025

The kings of K-pop return

BTS, the reigning kings of K-pop, will also be making their grand return in 2025. Recently, BTS member Jimin released his new album MUSE and the music video for his single “WHO,” which quickly garnered over 1.1 million views on YouTube.

In addition to his music, Jimin, alongside bandmate Jungkook, will star in a new travel reality series titled Are You Sure?!, produced exclusively for Disney+. The show, set to release on 8 August, will offer fans a glimpse into their adventures across three locations in 2023 before starting their mandatory military service.

Other BTS members, including RM, Suga, J-Hope and V, are currently serving in the South Korean military and are expected to return in 2025. Notably, Kim Seokjin recently had the honor of holding the torch for the Paris Olympics.

With the reunion of 2NE1, BLACKPINK’s extensive plans and BTS’s highly-anticipated return, 2025 is shaping up to be an extraordinary year for K-pop fans. The combined influence and star power of these groups will undoubtedly lead to an explosive year filled with unforgettable music, performances and moments.