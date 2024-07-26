BTS, BLACKPINK and 2NE1 back in 2025

K-pop fans, get ready for an unforgettable year. The biggest names in the industry — BTS, BLACKPINK, and 2NE1— are set to make their grand return in 2025.
Promising bigger, better, and stronger performances, these legendary groups will lead a series of back-to-back events and world tours that are sure to captivate audiences worldwide.
2NE1’s triumphant reunion
2NE1, the iconic girl group that revolutionized K-pop, is officially reuniting for a world tour. YG Entertainment confirmed the news with a photo of the group with the words, “Welcome back.” The company also released a video featuring founder Yang Hyun Suk, who detailed their plans for 2NE1’s return.
The tour will kick off in Seoul in October, followed by stops in Osaka in November and Tokyo in December, continuing into 2025. This marks a significant comeback for 2NE1, whose influence and style have left a lasting impact on the K-pop industry.
BLACKPINK’s comeback
BLACKPINK is also preparing for a busy 2025. YG Entertainment’s founder, Yang Hyun Suk, announced that the group would be engaging in numerous activities as a quartet. Since their last appearance together in late 2023, fans have eagerly awaited their return.
BLACKPINK is set to embark on a world tour next year, although specific dates and locations are yet to be announced. Yang promised a highly anticipated comeback and a series of performances that will solidify BLACKPINK’s status as global superstars.
The kings of K-pop return
BTS, the reigning kings of K-pop, will also be making their grand return in 2025. Recently, BTS member Jimin released his new album MUSE and the music video for his single “WHO,” which quickly garnered over 1.1 million views on YouTube.
In addition to his music, Jimin, alongside bandmate Jungkook, will star in a new travel reality series titled Are You Sure?!, produced exclusively for Disney+. The show, set to release on 8 August, will offer fans a glimpse into their adventures across three locations in 2023 before starting their mandatory military service.
Other BTS members, including RM, Suga, J-Hope and V, are currently serving in the South Korean military and are expected to return in 2025. Notably, Kim Seokjin recently had the honor of holding the torch for the Paris Olympics.
With the reunion of 2NE1, BLACKPINK’s extensive plans and BTS’s highly-anticipated return, 2025 is shaping up to be an extraordinary year for K-pop fans. The combined influence and star power of these groups will undoubtedly lead to an explosive year filled with unforgettable music, performances and moments.