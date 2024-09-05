Bong Go aids over 1,000 displaced workers in Davao del Sur

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Monday, 2 September, dispatched his Malasakit Team to Davao del Sur to assist displaced workers from Digos City and the towns of Bansalan, Matanao, Magsaysay, Hagonoy, Sta. Cruz, Kiblawan, Malalag, Padada, and Sulop.

In his message, Go reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Filipino workers, especially in challenging times.

"Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Sa totoo lang po, ako po'y isang probinsyano tulad ninyo na binigyan ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyong lahat," said Go.

“Maraming-maraming salamat sa inyong lahat sa pagkakataong ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Magseserbisyo po ako para sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino at uunahin ko parati ang kapakanan ng mga kababayan nating mahihirap. Kayo po ang uunahin ko parati,” he continued.

The distribution events were held at the Padada Municipal Gymnasium, Barangay San Jose Gymnasium in Digos City, and the Salinta Monon Sports, Cultural, and Business Center in Bansalan. At these locations, Go’s Malasakit Team provided shirts and vitamins to 1,214 displaced workers, with select recipients also receiving basketballs, volleyballs, bags, shoes, and a watch.

Meanwhile, through the partnership of Senator Go and the local officials, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted an orientation for qualified displaced workers, introducing them to the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. This program aims to offer employment assistance in the coming period.

“May dala rin kaming kaunting tulong sa inyo ngayong araw na ito. Kayo po ang napili na bibigyan ng pansamantalang trabaho ng DOLE na TUPAD program. Iyang programa pong ‘yan ay suportado natin para mabigyan ng pansamantalang trabaho ang ating mga kababayan,” Go highlighted.

To better support Filipino workers impacted by crises and provide for those in rural areas facing a scarcity of employment opportunities, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 420. This proposed legislation aims to establish the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) under DOLE, which provides temporary jobs to qualified individuals from low-income rural families, who are prepared to engage in unskilled manual labor for a certain duration.

To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide.

As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also encouraged patients to utilize the services of the 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide, including one inside the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital in Digos City.

Go was the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, a landmark legislation aimed at reducing the financial burden on patients in need. According to the Department of Health, the program has successfully assisted more or less ten million Filipinos.

“Mga kababayan ko, tandaan n'yo po, minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung anuman pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na po tayo babalik sa mundong ito,” Go said.

“Ako po ay magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.