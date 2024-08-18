Health, compassionate service

After Typhoon Carina ravaged parts of the country, it also left a number of diseases such as leptospirosis. With this, as we show compassion and extend service to affected communities, I also urge everyone to be vigilant and prioritize one’s health.

Prevention is always better than cure. That is why we remind our kababayans: “Ang pag-unawa sa mga sintomas ng leptospirosis at ang agad na pagtugon ay susi sa pag-iwas sa malalang kaso. (Knowing the symptoms of leptospirosis and immediately addressing it will prevent the worsening of the disease).”

As the Senate Committee on Health Chairperson, my priority is to protect lives and make health services more accessible through the continuing operations of Malasakit Centers, the establishment of more Super Health Centers, and the implementation of the Regional Specialty Centers Act.

Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which I principally authored and sponsored, institutionalized these one-stop shops that bring together relevant agencies to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs.

Meanwhile, Super Health Centers bring basic medical services closer to communities by focusing on primary care, consultations, and early disease detection. Through our collective efforts with the DOH, LGUs, and fellow lawmakers, over 700 Super Health Centers have been funded nationwide.

Furthermore, the Regional Specialty Centers Act, or RA 11959 that I principally sponsored and am one of its authors, aims to provide specialized medical services through such centers that will be established within DOH regional hospitals in all regions.

As we strive to improve the country’s public health programs, we also continue to deliver other services to our fellow Filipinos in need.

On Monday, 12 August, we were in Quezon City to provide support to 197 recovering fire victims who also received emergency housing assistance through our partnership with the NHA to help them purchase materials to rebuild their homes.

We also went to Alfonso, Cavite, to give aid and financial support to 2,000 impoverished residents through our partnership with Mayor Randy Salamat. We then inspected the Super Health Center and Evacuation Center in the town— both of which we advocated for. I am thankful to be declared as an adopted son of Alfonso aside from already being an adopted son of CALABARZON.

On 13 August, I was invited to the National Convention of the Public Attorney’s Office as a Guest of Honor and to receive an Outstanding Senator award. I thank PAO Chief Persida Acosta for this great honor. I commended PAO’s efforts in providing legal assistance for the poor through our aligned mission of helping those in need: “Lapitan tayo ng mga mahihirap, pareho ang trabaho natin.”

On Wednesday, 14 August, I visited Iloilo City to attend the Vice Mayors League of the Philippines’ (VMLP) 1st Smart LGUs Summit as Guest of Honor through the invitation of their National President Vice Mayor Dean Anthony Domalanta, National Chairman Vice Mayor Ninong dela Cruz, and other Vice Mayors present. I thank them for issuing a resolution in support of our shared advocacies.

I was in Negros Occidental on 15 August to extend further assistance to Typhoon Victims in San Enrique who also received emergency housing assistance through our partnership with NHA.

We then went to Estancia, Iloilo that same day to inspect their Super Health Center and distribute food packs to Barangay Health Workers present. We also provided aid to 1,000 indigents on top of the assistance provided to them by the government.

Also, in partnership with Mayor Chic Mosqueda, we extended various forms of aid on top of the financial support we advocated for with the LGU for 1,500 residents from various sectors.

We also assisted 500 displaced vendors who were given temporary employment and inspected the new seafood market that was constructed through our efforts with Cong. Boboy Tupas. Also joining us were Vice Mayor Mark Cordero and members of the local council.

On 16 August, I was a guest speaker during the Philippine Association of Schools of Medical Technology and Public Health’s Annual Convention in Valenzuela City. To support our medtechs, I recently filed Senate Bill No. 2503, known as the proposed "Philippine Medical Technology Act” to update prevailing laws and reflect the advancements in medical technology amid the challenges of modern times.

On Saturday, 17 August, we attended the Liga ng mga Barangay National Congress Cluster 2 held in Pasay City to show our support to our partners in delivering public services in the grassroots. I also joined the El Shaddai community, headed by Brother Mike Velarde, in celebrating their 40th anniversary and the 85th birthday of Bro. Mike at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila City.

Yesterday, 18 August, in solidarity with my fellow Dabawenyos, I joined the 39th Kadayawan Festival in Davao City with Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte and VM Jay Quitain. After that, I also attended the National Convention of Gamma Phi Omicron Fraternity and Sorority in Davao City.

Meanwhile, we provided aid to fire victims in Rizal, Laguna who also qualified for shelter assistance through our partnership with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development. We also gave immediate assistance to fire victims in Cateel, Davao Oriental.

We also continue to collaborate with the national government in providing temporary employment to displaced workers.

On top of this, my Malasakit Team provided various assistance to 119 workers in Plaridel, Quezon, with VG Anacleto Alcala III; 65 in Bulan, Sorsogon with VM Chezka Robles; 78 in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur with VM Rhamla Mangudadatu Kadalim; 111 in Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro with BM Lito Camo; 41 in Muntinlupa City with Christian Gravador; 106 in Dinalupihan, Bataan with Coun. Gary David and ABC President Jose Salonga; 500 in Banga, South Cotabato with Mayor Evangeline Palencia; and 33 in Dasmariñas City, Cavite with BM Nikol Austria. In the province of Romblon, we helped 51 workers in San Agustin with VG Armando Gutierrez; 73 in Ferrol with Mayor Christian Gervacio; and 44 in Odiongan with BM Venizar Maravilla and ABC Pres Milo Maulion.

We also distributed aid to 20 small business owners in Tarragona, Davao Oriental who received livelihood kits through our partnership with DTI. We also helped 1,000 indigents from Basey, Samar in partnership with Governor Sharee Ann Tan. We also distributed food packs in Limay, Bataan to victims of an oil spill together with VM Ritchie David.

We also attended the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in La Castellana, Negros Occidental.

Being known as Mr. Malasakit, I will do my best to promote the health and well-being of Filipinos and bring compassionate service to those in need especially the poor. Bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo din sa Diyos.