Strengthen healthcare for modern-day heroes

Then and now, our country is blessed with heroes ever so selfless in advancing the welfare of fellow Filipinos.

In the most recent modern-day adversary that was the COVID-19 pandemic, a new breed of heroes answered the call of duty — our healthcare workers.

It is in their honor that we continue to address the various health issues our nation faces, including the recently detected M-pox and the spikes in dengue and leptospirosis cases, among others.

In the Senate Committee on Health hearing conducted last Tuesday, 20 August, which I led as chairperson, we focused on improving the policies, services and programs of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation.

After all, under the Universal Health Care Law, all Filipinos are members of PhilHealth.

In the hearing, we covered several areas of concern, including the continued battle for the release of Health Emergency Allowance for qualified health workers; our push for better health infrastructure in communities, such as the establishment of Super Health Centers, which we advocated for, and proper implementation of the Regional Specialty Centers Law which we principally sponsored and is one of its authors; and better access to medical assistance for the poor through the Malasakit Centers which we championed and institutionalized into law.

More importantly, we questioned the transfer of around P89.9 billion excess funds of PhilHealth to the national treasury which is part of its P500 billion reserve fund that remains unutilized despite the growing number of poor patients seeking help from the government.

With this, we reiterated our appeal to PhilHealth to use the available funds for health to help Filipinos with their healthcare needs. “Ang pondong para sa health ay dapat gamitin para sa health (Funds intended for health should be spent for health)!”

We also opposed their single period of confinement policy where availing of benefits for the same illness or procedure that is not separated from each other by more than 90 calendar days shall not be provided with a new benefit.

Take the case of anyone who suffered on several occasions from diarrhea or pneumonia.

Under the said policy, if a second confinement happens within the next 3 months, it will no longer be covered by PhilHealth. I find such a policy anti-poor and illogical!

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and as your Mr. Malasakit, I will not stop monitoring the commitments of PhilHealth in revising their single confinement policy, recommending the lowering of contributions of its members, increasing case rates by another 30 percent this year as promised, and expanding its benefits further until Filipinos get the services they deserve from PhilHealth!

Meanwhile, we continue to help bring services closer to Filipinos in need. On 19 August, I was in Meycauayan City, Bulacan, to aid 1,936 indigents from LGBTQ+ and labor sectors in partnership with the local government headed by Mayor Henry Villarica. More than 500 were also assisted the following day.

On 21 August, I participated in the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Luzon Conference held in Pampanga as a Guest of Honor through the invitation of LMP National President Mayor JB Bernos. Later that day, I also visited Cagayan de Oro City for the Higalaay Festival and Pyro Musical Competition.

On 22 August, we assisted 22 cooperatives from Region 10 through the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba program we initiated in partnership with the CDA. Additionally, in coordination with Mayor Klarex Uy, we also aided 1,000 indigents in the city.

In Polomolok, South Cotabato on 23 August, we attended the groundbreaking of the Pedestrian Footbridge, which we supported as the Senate Committee on Finance vice chairperson.

We also aided 1,000 indigents and 1,000 displaced workers in coordination with the LGU and concerned agencies. We then provided support to 23 cooperatives of Region 12 in partnership with CDA.

After which, I met in Gen. Santos City Filipino boxer Rolando Navarrete, known as the Bad Boy from Dadiangas, together with his brother Romy. As Senate Sports Committee Chairperson, I will continue to support our athletes in any way I can. I also extended aid to Rolando to help him overcome his difficulties. Later that day, we also met with some members of OFW Global Movement for Empowerment group.

On 24 August, as guest speaker, we went to Calamba City, Laguna, for the National Fire Training Institute (NFTI) Fire Officer Basic Course (FOBC) graduation ceremony. We emphasized our support to our heroic firefighters and provided tokens to 130 graduates present.

Meanwhile, my Malasakit Team continues to help fire victims, including 132 in Cagayan de Oro City; 12 in Malabon City; and eight in Parañaque City.

Last week, we also helped 149 struggling workers in Borongan City, Eastern Samar with Vice Governor Maricar Sison; 453 in Talisay City, Negros Occidental with Mayor Neil Lizares III; 500 in Catubig, Northern Samar with Cong. Harris Ongchuan; 531 in Cabanatuan City with Mayor Myca Vergara and 53 in Cuyapo with VM Cinderella Ramos, all in Nueva Ecija; 134 in Lumban, Laguna with Mayor Rolando Ubatay and Vice Mayor Belen Raga; 107 in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte with Aries Myra; 1,000 in General Santos City with Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao; 66 in President Quirino with VM Ian Aradanas and 110 in Lebak with Mayor Frederick Celestial both in the province of Sultan Kudarat; 104 in Marinduque with Vice Gov. Lyn Angeles; 39 in Santiago with Councilor Bobby Gutierrez and 98 in Suyo with Mayor Mario Subagan, both in Ilocos Sur; 39 in Burgos with Board Member Apple Bacay and 108 in Binmaley with Councilors Urbano Angeles III and Amelito Sison, both in Pangasinan; 257 in Kapangan, Benguet with Mayor Manny Fermin; 69 in Quezon City with Coun. Candy Medina; and 35 in La Carlota City, Negros Occidental, with Vice Gov. Jeffrey Ferrer.

We also assisted more than a thousand indigents in Jiabong and in San Sebastian, 1,080 in Calbiga, and 1,000 in Villareal, all in Samar with Gov. Sharee Ann Tan; and 250 youth, senior citizens, solo parents, and motorcycle riders in Valenzuela City with Kag. Michael Mayol. We also provided additional aid to 260 women in Banaybanay, Davao Oriental, who were given livelihood support through our partnership with Cong. Nelson Dayanghirang.

In partnership with their respective local government units, I extended various forms of aid and financial support to 2,500 individuals in General Santos City with Mayor Pacquiao; 2,000 in Digos City with Mayor Josef Cagas; and 2,500 in Kumalarang, Zamboanga del Sur with Mayor Ruel Molina.

As we honor our heroes, let us emulate their example in serving our country and showing compassion to those in need. Ako ay patuloy na magmamalasakit at magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa kapwa ay serbisyo sa Diyos!