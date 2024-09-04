Tipster receives over P1-million reward

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — A tipster who provided crucial information leading to the discovery of the remains of slain beauty pageant contestant Geneva Lopez and her Israeli fiancé, Yitshak Cohen, has been awarded over P1 million in reward.

The reward was presented by Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, who expressed gratitude for the tipster’s vital role in the investigation.

The tipster, identified only as “Junjun,” received P1 million from the Provincial Peace and Order Council and contributions from local businessmen. He also received P150,000 reward from the municipal office of Sto. Tomas, the hometown of Lopez.

The couple was last seen on 21 June, traveling to Capas to view a property they were considering purchasing.

“I thank the business sector for the resolution of the case and the reward for our provincemate. I instructed the PNP to secure our witness,” Pineda said in an interview with the media.

He stated that the reward was intended to encourage individuals to come forward with information regarding the case.

Junjun expressed appreciation for the reward, stating that it would allow him to start a new life.

The bodies of Lopez and Cohen were found in a vacant lot within a quarry site in Capas, Tarlac, on 6 July, weeks after they were reported missing.

On 15 August, police filed murder charges against five suspects in connection with the deaths of Lopez and Cohen. The suspects are also facing allegations of conspiracy for allegedly planning the killing.