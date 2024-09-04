POGO ops remain at Multinational, says HoA

A homeowners’ association (HoA) in Parañaque City on Wednesday disclosed that operations of some Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) hubs in the gated community allegedly continue despite the ban.

However, Multinational Village HoA president Julio Templonuevo said that POGO operations in their village have been reduced following the pronouncement of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We think it may have a partial effect, but not 100 percent yet, because some POGOs are still there,” Templonuevo said in a statement.

“Generally, there’s been a significant improvement after the pronouncement... Since the government issued a directive, it’s gotten better. Homeowners are now more confident to complain,” he added.

According to Templonuevo, some Chinese previously rented residential units at the Multinational Village to use as POGO structures. Lease payments reached P500,000 per month before but dipped to P200,000 to P300,000 monthly.

“This is an educated guess, but they might have chosen our village because of our location. It’s very convenient, you can be in the airport in five minutes,” Templonuevo said.

“Our area can also accommodate more people because the surrounding areas have low-cost housing,” he added.

To recall, Marcos — during his third State of the Nation Address — ordered a ban on all POGOs in the country after a series of raids which revealed equipment used for torture, love scams and other crimes.

Some 40,000 Filipino employees would be affected by the ban, according to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission.

In August, the Bureau of Immigration said foreign POGO workers will be given at least 60 days to exit the Philippines.