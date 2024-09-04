ALLHC expands cold storage portfolio with new facilities in Laguna and Cebu

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) breaks ground for the construction of ALogis Artico Santa Rosa in Laguna and ALogis Artico Consolacion in Cebu.

Strategically located to meet the increasing demand for temperature-controlled facilities in the Southern Luzon and Central Visayas regions, these new facilities will collectively add 11,100 pallet positions to ALLHC’s cold storage portfolio.

The firm is expanding its cold storage footprint, aiming to provide solutions for storing perishable goods around the country. Aiming to cater to diverse sectors, its intended clientele varies from frozen meat, seafood, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries, among others.

During the first half of 2024, ALLHC opened ALogis Artico Santo Tomas in Batangas. Now, ALLHC is furthering its growth by enhancing its presence in Laguna and Cebu—both scheduled for completion by Q3 2025.

ALogis Artico Santa Rosa

Located in Brgy. Don Jose, Santa Rosa, across Laguna Technopark, ALogis Artico Santa Rosa boasts high accessibility. It is reachable from Manila via the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), which is just less a kilometer away from the facility through the Laguna Boulevard/LTI Gate 1 exit. This facility will feature 13 cold rooms with temperatures ranging from 5°C to -25°C; two processing rooms; and a total of 5,100 pallet positions.

ALogis Artico Consolacion

Situated in Brgy. Tayud, Consolacion, Cebu, ALogis Artico Consolacion is easily accessible via the Cebu-North Coastal Road and is near key transportation hubs, including the Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Cebu Port—both just 12 kilometers or a 30-minute drive away. ALogis Artico Consolacion will be equipped with 16 cold rooms with temperatures ranging from 5°C to -25°C; one processing room; and a capacity of 6,000 pallet positions.

Both ALogis Artico Santa Rosa and ALogis Artico Consolacion will be registered with the Board of Investments (BOI), the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), and Ayala Land Inc.