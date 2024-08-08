Abalos: Ayala program benefits 15K cops, firefighters

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos on Thursday thanked Ayala Corporation (AC) for its “heart for helping Filipinos,” especially the 15,364 cops and firefighters, through its Saludo sa Serbisyo program.

“Ayala Corporation is known for its excellence in business and pioneering projects but for me, you are well known for your heart for helping others, specifically those who have less in life; and in times of disaster, you’re always there,” Abalos said.

He made the remarks during the signing of the memorandum of agreement between AC and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), an attached agency of DILG, for the Saludo sa Serbisyo Program.

The program aims to provide specific assistance such as financial education, employment opportunities, benefits, and special rates on products within the Ayala ecosystem for the uniformed, non-uniformed, and retired personnel of the government.

Abalos explained that Saludo sa Serbisyo is a fitting name as it recognizes uniformed personnel for their contribution to the country’s pursuit of progress, peace and order, and public safety.

To date, 314 personnel from PNP and BFP have availed of the program’s home ownership assistance from 2020 to 2023, while 50 availed of car ownership assistance from 2021 to 2023, and 14,690 attended financial wellness seminars from 2016 to 2023.

Additionally, 310 PNP and BFP dependents and retirees attended and participated in the livelihood training program from 2021 to 2024.