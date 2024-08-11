Ayala Foundation, FCC offer ABM, STEM scholarships for women

In an inspiring move to support the educational advancement of women, the Ayala Foundation Inc. (AFI) and Filipina CEO Circle (FCC) are offering Accountancy and Business Management (ABM) as well as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) scholarships under a memorandum of agreement signed at the Ayala Museum on 30 July 2024.

Under the agreement, FCC will provide a four-year scholarship to 10 students enrolled in public universities in Luzon so they can pursue degrees aligned to STEM and ABM strands.

“We were founded to support Filipina CEOs and now we are extending this to supporting women and giving them the opportunity to eventually become future leaders,” said Marissa de Ungria, FCC trustee.

“Through this partnership, we’ll have more corporate leaders in the years to come,” said Paul Vincent Mercado, AFI senior director for marketing and donor relations.

AFI oversees the selection and management of over 400 scholars across the Philippines. Last year, its first graduate under the U-Go scholarship grants, Dona Mae Oco, earned a bachelor’s degree in Values Education, cum laude, from Philippine Normal University.

The educational initiative of AFI and FCC also aims to develop future female leaders for a more inclusive and equitable society. HAE