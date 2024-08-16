Ayala Land and Lucio Tan celebrate visionary leadership at Parklinks Estate

Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) and Eton Properties have jointly unveiled the Dr. Lucio Tan Sr. Avenue at the heart of Parklinks Estate on 17 July 2024. This new thoroughfare, named in honor of the esteemed business magnate, is a testament to the collaboration between Ayala Land and the Lucio Tan Group, which has transformed Parklinks into Metro Manila's greenest urban estate. The avenue not only provides seamless connectivity throughout the estate but also symbolizes the shared vision and dedication of both companies to creating sustainable and innovative developments.

At the unveiling ceremony, key executives from Ayala Land and the Tan family, including ALI Senior Vice President Mariana Zobel de Ayala and Lucio Tan III, gathered to pay tribute to Dr. Lucio Tan Sr.’s enduring legacy. His vision has played a pivotal role in shaping the Philippines’ business landscape, and this honor reflects his impact on Parklinks, which has become a landmark of urban sustainability and green living. The event highlighted how Ayala Land and Eton Properties have successfully integrated their expertise to create a thriving community that blends residential, commercial, and green spaces.

Dr. Lucio Tan Sr. Avenue now serves as the main artery of the 35-hectare Parklinks Estate, connecting Ayala Land’s residential developments, the future Parklinks Mall, and vast green spaces. This thoroughfare is a vital part of the estate's design, fostering accessibility and convenience for residents and visitors alike. As Parklinks continues to evolve, the collaboration between Ayala Land and Lucio Tan’s Eton Properties ensures that this estate remains a model of modern, sustainable urban living in the Philippines.