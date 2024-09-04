ALLHC expands cold storage network with a new facility in Cebu

Ayala Land Inc.’s industrial parks and real estate logistics arm, AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC), breaks ground for the construction of ALogis Artico Consolacion. Strategically located to meet the increasing demand for temperature-controlled facilities in the Central Visayas region, the new facility will add 6,000 pallet positions to ALLHC’s cold storage portfolio. This will be ALLHC’s second facility in the province of Cebu following the addition of ALogis Artico Mandaue in late 2022.

The firm is expanding its cold storage footprint, aiming to provide solutions for storing perishable goods around the country. Aiming to cater to diverse sectors, its intended clientele varies from the frozen meat, seafood, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries, among others.

During the first half of 2024, ALLHC opened its 4th cold storage facility, ALogis Artico Santo Tomas in Batangas. Now, ALLHC is furthering its growth by enhancing its presence in Cebu with the Consolacion site slated for completion by Q3 2025.

Situated in Brgy. Tayud, Consolacion, Cebu, the facility is easily accessible via the Cebu-North Coastal Road and is in close proximity to key transportation hubs, including the Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Cebu Port—both just 12 kilometers or a 30-minute drive away. ALogis Artico Consolacion will be equipped with 16 cold rooms with temperatures ranging from 5°C to -25°C; one processing room; and a capacity of 6,000 pallet positions.

ALogis Artico Consolacion will be registered with the Board of Investments (BOI), the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), and the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI). These registrations ensure that the facility will meet stringent industry standards for food safety and quality.

NMIS Regional Director Dr. Alvin A. Leal looks forward to the completion of the facility stating, “I consider Cebu as an economic hub that distributes meat products outside of Cebu going to Mindanao and the adjacent provinces of Cebu. This facility can really help us in our desire and our implementation to produce sound, safe meat for the meat-consuming public.”

“I am so thankful that ALLHC are true, good partners. This is the second facility they have established in Cebu, and they are just right on time. The population of Cebu is tremendously multiplying. Within five years, it is going to double. Logistics is very important, and I do hope that with the opening of this facility, this will lead to more investments that will be complementing the needs of the people,” adds Municipal Mayor Teresa P. Alegado.

ALLHC Chief Operating Officer Patrick C. Avila shares, “Our focus is on meeting the rising demand for dependable modern cold storage solutions, which are vital for the preservation of the quality of perishable goods to reduce food waste and post-harvest losses. By investing in this facility, we are not only broadening our capabilities, but also ensuring that we can provide our clients with various locations that can meet their needs.”