SB19’s ‘Pagtatag’ docu out now in cinemas

SB19 is on a roll, with the group’s much-awaited film finally showing in cinemas nationwide.

Pagtatag! The Documentary provides an inside look into the group's collective and individual experiences on the sold-out Pagtatag! tour, while trying to navigate global stardom amid anxiety and pressure.

“The year-long run was filled with multiple setbacks that added mental and emotional distress. But as the title explains it best, the documentary will show how we bounced back from the adversities in life and career, and how we managed to mount a series of shows despite going through a lot of internal and collective struggles. We hope that through this movie, we will be able to inspire our A’TIN to become stronger and more resilient when they face a similar ordeal in a not-so-distant future,” SB19 said in a statement.

The release of Pagtatag! The Documentary comes on the heels of the group accepting the Voice of Asia award at the Billboard K Power 100 event in Seoul last 27 August. SB19 also won the Billboard Fan Army Face-off on 23 August, winning for the second consecutive year by garnering 56.3 percent of the votes during the final round, beating Rihanna.

SB19 is self-managed by 1Z Entertainment, a company built by its members. Leader Pablo currently serves as its chief executive officer.