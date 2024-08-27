nature continues to inspire fashion brand

The COS Autumn Winter 2024 campaign echoes the brand’s design ethos, embracing its timeless aesthetic, characterized by innovative design, precise craftsmanship and unexpected modern touches.

The campaign features Academy Award nominee, actor and playwright Colman Domingo, actor Christopher Abbott and singer Aidan Bissett, alongside model and actor Mariacarla Boscono, who closed the brand’s Spring Summer runway in Rome this spring, and fashion model Rianne Van Rompaey.

Other campaign stars include models Taemin Park, Dara Gueye, Awar Odhiang and Chu Wong.

Photographed by renowned fashion photographer Karim Sadli in an intimate Milanese studio, the images capture the individuality of each talent while showcasing the collection’s exquisite quality and enduring elegance.

Nature continues to inspire a neutral palette enhanced by rich burgundy tones. An exploration of juxtapositions, the campaign merges contrasting styles and silhouettes fluidly. In womenswear, an angular blazer and straight-leg trouser suit sit seamlessly alongside a Responsible Wool Standard-certified hooded top, paired with a voluminous leather skirt. A sculptural checkered jacket in woven leather exhibits a uniquely tactile surface, while effortless, loose-fitting leather, wool and denim trousers are dressed up with leather shirting or softened by fine knitwear. Leather boots, loafers, or buckled sandals finish each look, complemented by fringed or quilted clutch bags.

The menswear collection features modern twists on traditional styles, including a contemporary wool herringbone coat designed for day-to-evening dressing. Experimental layering highlights innovative and well-proportioned fits, while relaxed, loose-fitting suiting and textured knitwear contrast with the sharp, clean lines of elegantly tailored shirts. Fluid trousers are worn with oversized leather jackets, while casual denim sets feature statement topstitching. Woven leather accessories, neckties and winter scarves complete menswear looks this season.