Make green denim a wardrobe essential

If there’s one item everyone has in their wardrobe, it’s a pair of jeans. Whether you’re a student, a parent, an office worker, a businessman, or an executive, denims are a timeless fashion choice.
Despite the growing demand for denim, many Filipino consumers view all denim as the same and often stick to a preferred brand. With more Filipinos embracing sustainability, SM Men’s Fashion now offers a collection of sustainable denim that helps protect the environment.
Code Blue is one of SM’s brands that offers customers a sustainable denim option. It provides the comfort you need and the style and versatility you want. In short, you can stay comfortably cool with Code Blue. It’s the perfect choice for busy work or school days and is fashionable year-round — rain or shine.
Code Blue’s sustainable technology includes two types: Repreve and Ecowash. Repreve jeans are made from fibers created from recycled plastic bottles, helping to keep our oceans plastic-free and save marine life. Repreve products also use advanced technology that emits fewer greenhouse gases and conserves water and energy.
The Ecowash process, on the other hand, reduces water usage by up to 80 percent and eliminates 60 percent of the chemicals required in traditional denim laundry. This is achieved through a machine that uses oxygen and dye to lighten or bleach the fabric, creating a washed effect. The oxygen used in the process is also released back into the atmosphere and recycled.
Thanks to these processes, Code Blue products come in various shades of blue that will truly brighten your wardrobe.
Make Code Blue, a sustainable denim brand, a staple in your wardrobe.