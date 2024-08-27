Make green denim a wardrobe essential

If there’s one item everyone has in their wardrobe, it’s a pair of jeans. Whether you’re a student, a parent, an office worker, a businessman, or an executive, denims are a timeless fashion choice.

Despite the growing demand for denim, many Filipino consumers view all denim as the same and often stick to a preferred brand. With more Filipinos embracing sustainability, SM Men’s Fashion now offers a collection of sustainable denim that helps protect the environment.