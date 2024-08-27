Casimero brings act to Yokohama

Three-division champion John Riel Casimero attempts to resuscitate his career when he collides with Saul Sanchez of the United States on 13 October in Yokohama, Japan.

This will be Casimero’s first fight in a year and probably the toughest in over three years.

After beating Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba in August 2021, Casimero severed ties with MP Promotions and is now being promoted Treasure Boxing of Japan.

However, Casimero could not get a shot at the world title, settling for fights instead with the likes of Ryo Akaho of Japan, Filipus Nghitumbwa of Namibia and Yukinori Oguni, also from Japan.

The Casimero-Sanchez showdown takes place at the arena of the Yokohama Budokan, which can accommodate 3,000.

Casimero is hoping to catch the attention of pound-for-pound king Naoya Inoue and by fighting in Japan, the Filipino three-division champion feels there will be tremendous pressure to pair them together.

However, it doesn’t look as if Casimero is on the equation.

Scheduled to defend all four belts against TJ Doheny of Ireland next week, Inoue is also being programmed to accept the challenge of Junto Nakatani in an all-Japanese clash should he gets rid of Doheny.

Nakatani is a world bantamweight champion and regarded as Japan’s best boxer next to Inoue.

A showdown towards the end of the year could happen owing to the clamor of Japanese fans.

Holding a 33-4-1 win-loss-draw record with 22 knockouts, Casimero will be favored to hurdle past Sanchez, who hails from Hollywood, California.

Unlike Casimero, who is already 35 years old, Sanche is just 27 and is more active with two fights held this year alone.