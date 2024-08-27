Canada restricts temporary workers, student permits

Canada announced on Monday that it will limit the number of temporary foreign workers as part of a 2022 immigration policy revision.

The new rules will restrict employers from hiring foreign workers through the low-wage stream of the Temporary Foreign Workers Program (TFWP) in regions with an unemployment rate of six percent or higher.

This affects jobs such as hotel attendants, food servers, and cleaners, particularly impacting the retail and hospitality sectors. Exemptions will be made for healthcare and food security workers.

Only 65,000 temporary foreign workers will be allowed annually to prevent abuse and prioritize job opportunities for Canadians, according to Jobs Minister Randy Boissonault.

The new regulations will take effect on 26 September.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated that reductions to permanent residence streams are under consideration. He emphasized that Canada is committed to immigration but aims to ensure effective integration and pathways for newcomers.

Statistics Canada’s January 2024 data showed a 73.9-percent employment rate among Filipinos.

In 2023, Canada saw a surge in Filipino students, with nearly 49,000 holding study permits — a 50-percent increase from 2022. The demand was driven by working-age adults seeking better living conditions and family relocation.

Philippine Ambassador to Canada Ma. Andrelita Austria, however, pointed out that being an international student does not guarantee permanent residency.

Additionally, new Canadian policies anticipate a decrease in overseas students due to a federal cap on study permits. The cap limits student visa approvals to 360,000 out of 606,250 applications, and international students must now show $20,635 in funds for living expenses, up from the previous requirement of $10,000.