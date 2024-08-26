Rapper Carish drops emotional new single ‘Di Na Ipipilit’

Rising talent Carish, a fresh voice in the rap scene, is making waves with his latest single, “Di Na Ipipilit.” This new track showcases Carish’s unique ability to blend personal experiences with compelling storytelling on a deep emotional level.

“Di Na Ipipilit” explores the complex emotions of a relationship teetering on the edge. Carish draws from his own life, expressing the struggle of wanting to make personal changes yet feeling unable to do so. “Naisulat ko ito dahil sa sariling nararamdaman at pinagdaanan. Ang sinasabi diyan sa kanta ay ang gusto kong ma-apply sa sarili ko. Hindi ko ma-apply, kaya tinago ko na lang sa kanta (I wrote this because of my own feelings and experiences. What the song conveys is what I want to apply to myself. Since I can’t apply it, I just hid it in the song),” Carish shares, highlighting the introspective nature of his songwriting as a hip-hop artist.

The song paints a vivid picture of a man determined to fight for his relationship despite sensing his partner’s growing distance. As it turns out, she is already unfaithful -- a truth that remains hidden as he battles to keep their bond intact.

Through distressing lyrics and a heartfelt delivery, Carish captures the bittersweet reality of love, loyalty and the pain of betrayal.

“Di Na Ipipilit” is a must-listen for fans of authentic OPM rap. Stream it now on various music platforms under Universal Records Philippines.