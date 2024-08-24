Repatriated Israel OFWs home safe

Amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, 39 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Israel, along with one child, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s Terminal 3 on 23 August.

They had voluntarily availed of the repatriation program offered by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Each worker received P75,000 in financial assistance from DMW’s action fund on arrival.

Majority were caregivers

Thirty-eight of the OFWs worked as caregivers while one was a hotel worker.

Since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October 2023, 1,147 OFWs have been repatriated. They included 850 from Israel, 289 from Lebanon, six from the West Bank, and two from Gaza.

The government has maintained Alert Level 2 for Israel since April, after first raising the alert level in October 2023 and advising that non-essential travel to Israel be postponed.

An alert level is issued when disturbances and threats from the host country pose risks to the lives and security of Filipinos.