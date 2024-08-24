DMW wants Laos recruiters known

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) will seek the help of the Department of Justice (DoJ) to identify and pursue legal action against the recruiters of the Filipinos who were implicated in a cyber scam network in Laos.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said in a forum on Saturday that the arrested Filipinos likely were victims of illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

He said the statements of the Filipinos will be taken once they arrive in the Philippines so that cases could be filed against their illegal recruiters.

Crackdown on hot zone

A total of 771 individuals were detained in the crackdown on illegal companies within the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone on 21 August.

The initial number of Filipinos in that group was 73. Cacdac said seven Filipinos were repatriated.

“Seventy-five remain. The initial figure given was 73 but 75 are pending repatriation,” he said.

Cacdac reminded the public not to take job offers in other Southeast Asian countries that do not require a work visa and have no DMW-processed contracts and documentation.