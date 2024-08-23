Sydney Harbour-like development to rise in Bacoor

The commuter and suburban town of Bacoor, south of Manila, is a popular choice for many Filipinos seeking urban living with less pollution and fewer crowds. Known for tahong chips and traffic (with commuting preferred over driving a private car), this gateway to the capital city is about to witness the rise of a new mid-rise condominium community that resembles a resort.

Under the Aspire by Filinvest brand, the development is set on a 1.59-hectare gated community with only four buildings. Called Sydney Oasis, it’s inspired by Australia’s Sydney Harbour, featuring trademark pristine beaches and lush gardens — without the iconic Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge.