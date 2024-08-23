Sydney Harbour-like development to rise in Bacoor
The commuter and suburban town of Bacoor, south of Manila, is a popular choice for many Filipinos seeking urban living with less pollution and fewer crowds. Known for tahong chips and traffic (with commuting preferred over driving a private car), this gateway to the capital city is about to witness the rise of a new mid-rise condominium community that resembles a resort.
Under the Aspire by Filinvest brand, the development is set on a 1.59-hectare gated community with only four buildings. Called Sydney Oasis, it’s inspired by Australia’s Sydney Harbour, featuring trademark pristine beaches and lush gardens — without the iconic Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge.
The expansive space of this development is likely to attract retirees, newlyweds, or parents with young children. The condo, with only 12 floors per building, appeals to those who prefer wider spaces and unobstructed views of the sky and horizon, rather than towering structures.
Designed to offer a home with a permanent Aussie vacation vibe, Sydney Oasis includes resort-style amenities, such as a beach-edged swimming pool where you can wade into the shallow end, much like walking into the ocean at the beach.
It also boasts a “Sky Lounge,” where residents can relax and socialize while overlooking Bacoor. This space includes a yoga deck, a hammock garden and a game room.
This somewhat luxurious resort lifestyle targets health-conscious individuals who also appreciate the convenience of modern facilities. The spaciousness, greenery and exclusive sense of community are the development’s main attractions.