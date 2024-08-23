Stepping out boldly

Founded to foster creative innovation from one generation to another, Zapateria carries a longstanding heritage of shoemaking since 1887 and continues to proudly make bold fitting shoes that are worth keeping.

A collaboration with the brand Beatriz shows another side to Zapateria – one that is youthful and fun.

“We want to show the two distinct personalities of Beatriz and Zapateria in the entirety of the design, and that means going beyond our usual classic or edgy takes on footwear,” Zapateria states. “This means that our collaboration with Beatriz challenged us to loosen up a bit with our maker-centric tradition to imbibe the spirit of how shoes can be sexy, youthful and fun, which Beatriz is about, yet classic and true to our design process, shoemaking techniques and heritage that are important to us. Bringing out the fun also showed what our culture is about because beyond our aesthetics, there is a lot of versatility and fun whenever we make shoes by hand. Thus, this collaboration for us is a ‘Playfulness of Craft.’”

The collaboration is synergizing Beatriz’s artful patterns and Zapateria’s sexy silhouette to evoke youthful femininity and modernity.