Slow fashion style

Monica Madrigal, a ready-to-wear brand for women that takes silhouettes that are simple, modern and easy to wear, uses handwoven fabrics skillfully made by its partner local weavers from the regions of Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Lanao del Sur and Zamboanga.

“We design our own handwoven fabrics in partnership with these weavers to assure that each weave is customized and unique to our brand while still staying true to their own cultural aesthetic. We aim to create pieces of our Filipino culture that you can proudly wear every day,” states the brand.