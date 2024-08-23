Slow fashion style

Monica Madrigal, a ready-to-wear brand for women that takes silhouettes that are simple, modern and easy to wear, uses handwoven fabrics skillfully made by its partner local weavers from the regions of Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Lanao del Sur and Zamboanga.
“We design our own handwoven fabrics in partnership with these weavers to assure that each weave is customized and unique to our brand while still staying true to their own cultural aesthetic. We aim to create pieces of our Filipino culture that you can proudly wear every day,” states the brand.
Being a slow fashion brand, Monica Madrigal strives to be sustainable. The path towards sustainability begins with the design of the clothing – we design pieces which are versatile and timeless. These are pieces that you can keep wearing for many years to come.
We support and uplift the local artisans who make our handwoven fabrics. Majority of the handwoven fabrics we use, namely the ones from Negros Occidental, are made of l00 percent Philippine cotton which supports our local cotton farmers and our local cotton industry. Cotton is a natural fiber which is 100 percent biodegradable. We also use pure linen fabrics or cotton-linen blend fabrics which are also made of natural fibers.