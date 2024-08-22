Bags with an attitude

Christian Cera, a Filipino brand that creates handmade leather bags and accessories, creates a collection for ArteFino 2024 inspired by Filipino iconography and nostalgia. The brand breathes new life into old and familiar things by infusing design elements and techniques that are fresh and unexpected: solihiya is hand-embroidered on perforated leather, tampipi and bayong are in woven vegetable-tanned leather, supot combines the unlikely pair of leather strips and cotton webbing straps, and balimbing is made out of carefully-shaped leather panels hand-stitched together.
This year also marks the first time that Christian Cera embarks on, not one but, two exciting collaborations.
CHRISTIAN CERA x LIN-AWA REOMA
The Alamat Limited Series is a co-creation between two creative minds and hands.
Lin-Awa Reoma, a Manila-based contemporary tattoo artist hailing from Baguio, is known for her intricate, abstract blackwork. Her art highlights natural elements and organic flow, blending spontaneity and randomness to create unique, captivating pieces.
This seven-bag mini collection pays homage to Filipino folklore. Lin-Awa Reoma trades her tattoo machine for a paintbrush, turning Christian Cera ‘s finely crafted leather bags into canvasses, bringing mythical stories to life.
CHRISTIAN CERA x ROSE EOLA
Rose Eola, a Filipina graphic designer in Vancouver, Canada centers her design philosophy on uncovering purpose and meaning to tell stories authentically. She strives to use her international platform to embrace and showcase her Filipino roots proudly.
The initial inspiration is the iconic jeepney, inventively interpreted using a custom-made vehicle aluminum plate. The concept evolved into the Manila bag, featuring a collage of past and present, nostalgia and modernity, simplicity and technology as seen through the Filipino lens..