Bags with an attitude

Christian Cera, a Filipino brand that creates handmade leather bags and accessories, creates a collection for ArteFino 2024 inspired by Filipino iconography and nostalgia. The brand breathes new life into old and familiar things by infusing design elements and techniques that are fresh and unexpected: solihiya is hand-embroidered on perforated leather, tampipi and bayong are in woven vegetable-tanned leather, supot combines the unlikely pair of leather strips and cotton webbing straps, and balimbing is made out of carefully-shaped leather panels hand-stitched together.

This year also marks the first time that Christian Cera embarks on, not one but, two exciting collaborations.