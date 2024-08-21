Fresh and new

Creamy custard on crisp crust

Tan, the bread genius behind Masa Madre Bakehouse, has once again come up with something new and exciting that at the same time fits the Filipino palate perfectly — pastel de nata. Now, there’s no need to go to Hong Kong to get a taste of authentic Portuguese pastel de nata or Portuguese egg tarts. They are right here at Masa Madre Bakehouse, an online viennoiserie established in 2021 and specializing in naturally fermented breads and pastries. It recently opened a physical store at Cocolight Building, 11th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Pastel de nata is Masa Madre’s latest offering, and people are flocking to the store in BGC especially for it. As early as 9:30 a.m. sometimes, it is already sold out, so chef Kris has to adjust his supply to meet the big — and still growing — demand for it.

It is no surprise, considering how silky smooth and creamy the egg custard is, and how crispy the crust you bite into is. Together, they make a perfect combination and the flavor and texture just plays harmoniously in the mouth with every bite. Not too sweet, just right; crispy and flaky; baked into golden perfection with a few burnt areas on the custard top lending caramelized goodness to the tarts…

Masa Madre’s pastel de nata is available per piece and in boxes of six. It’s a taste of one of Hong Kong’s specialties without having to go to Hong Kong.