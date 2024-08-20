SM Supermalls empower women entrepreneurs in technology

SM Supermalls showcased its commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship by supporting She Loves Tech for the Philippine leg of She Loves Tech 2024 last 2 August 2024.

The event highlighted the incredible work of ten Filipina-led tech startups, emphasizing SM’s dedication to supporting women entrepreneurs and advancing technology-driven solutions.

Spotlighting innovation with She Loves Tech

The event featured ten finalists who pitched their groundbreaking tech startups aimed at solving societal issues. Farmtri, which leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist farmers, and Unprude, an online platform for sexual health tailored to cultural contexts, emerged as standout innovations.

The partnership with She Loves Tech underscores SM Supermalls' role in empowering women-led businesses and integrating technology, sustainability, and community development into its core initiatives.

Leanne Robers, co-founder of She Loves Tech, praised the collaboration.

“Partnering with SM for She Loves Tech is incredibly impactful. Their support helps amplify our mission to showcase and elevate women-led tech startups,” said Robers.