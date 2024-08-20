Euromoney names Security Bank Phl’s Best Bank for Corporates once more

Security Bank Corporation has again been named the Philippines’ Best Bank for Corporates at the latest Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024, the second consecutive year the Bank has won the award.

The award was given due to the performance of Security Bank’s Wholesale Banking Segment (WBS), which serves the Bank’s corporate and commercial clients.

Awards rites will be held on 12 September 2024 in Singapore.

In giving the award, Euromoney highlighted Security Bank’s WBS’ various achievements throughout the year, namely double-digit growth in its loan portfolio; growth in its net income; investments made to promote technological advancements; innovative payment solutions; and allowing clients to be more proactive in environmental conservation and social welfare efforts through an increase in the issuance of Green and Social loans.

Bespoke solutions

In addition, the Bank’s WBS team has launched bespoke solutions for high-growth focus segments, thus giving clients increased operational and financial efficiency.

Security Bank’s WBS is committed to continue building strong relationships with its clients through a suite of innovative banking products and services, ensuring that clients’ needs and expectations are met and even exceeded.

With customer centricity at its core, WBS hopes to continue its high customer satisfaction (CSAT) score of 99 percent which it achieved last year.

“Being recognized by Euromoney as The Philippines’ Best Bank for Corporates reflects our vision of customer-centricity and our mission to empower businesses through financial service excellence,” said John Cary Ong, EVP and WBS head. “We’re proud to deliver meaningful impact to our corporate clients through strong collaboration, best-in-class products and services, sustainable finance, and continuous innovation.”

Prestigious accreditation

Established over 30 years ago, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence is one of the banking industry’s most prestigious and sought-after accreditations.

It is spearheaded by Euromoney, a global financial market intelligence company that provides insights, data, and analysis on international banking and financial markets.

Over 600 banks from over 100 countries enter every year, making it a highly competitive awards program.

Established in 1951, Security Bank is one of the Philippines’ leading universal banks and was publicly listed with the Philippine Stock Exchange in 1995. The Bank’s major businesses cover retail, corporate, commercial, and business (MSME) banking, offering a wide range of services including lending, leasing, foreign exchange, stock brokerage, investment banking, and asset management.