Villegas to tackle Paris experience

Paris Olympics bronze medal winner Aira Villegas serves as special guest in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum as it resumes its weekly session on Tuesday after a month-long break to give way to the country’s participation in the Summer Games.

Villegas is going to be joined by Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) secretary-general Marcus Jarwin Manalo in the 10:30 a.m. session at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Nesthy Petecio, a fellow bronze medalist of Villegas, has also been invited in the public sports program.

The boxing people will assess and recall their recent campaign in the Paris Games, and ponder on what lies ahead as the sport of sweet science is initially not listed as part of the 2028 LA Olympics calendar.

PSA president Nelson Beltran enjoins members to attend the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

Catch the PSA Forum at the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation. The session will also be aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.