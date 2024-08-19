‘Un/Happy for You’ earns P20.5M on first day of release

Un/Happy for You, the comeback movie of Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, earned P20.5 million on its first day in cinemas nationwide, making it the biggest opening gross for a local film this year.

Now showing in over 250 cinemas nationwide, Un/Happy for You quickly became a trending topic on X during its premiere night on 13 August. Netizens have also started sharing their positive feedback about the movie online.

During the premiere night, Joshua and Julia expressed their gratitude to fans, family, friends and the people behind

Un/Happy for You.

“Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa lahat — sa fans, sa family namin na andito, sa friends namin, sa bosses thank you, sa Star Cinema salamat sa pagtitiwala sa amin ni Julia. Sa Viva Films of course at sa buong team ng Un/happy For You (I just want to thank everyone — our fans, our family who are here, our friends, our bosses, thank you, to Star Cinema, thank you for trusting Julia and me. Of course, to Viva Films and the entire Un/Happy for You team),” Joshua said.

Meanwhile, Julia is overwhelmed with the love and support from their loyal fans.

“Sobrang nakaka-overwhelm ‘yung suporta na pinapakita niyo. Sobrang nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng efforts niyo. Sana po magustuhan niyo siya [Un/Happy for You] (We’re really overwhelmed by the support you are showing. We’re extremely grateful for all your efforts. We hope you like it),” she said.

Directed by Petersen Vargas, Un/Happy for You cast also includes Nonie Buencamino, Ketchup Eusebio, John Lapus, Kaila Estrada, Aljon Mendoza, Victor Silayan, Bong Gonzales, Meann Espinosa and Bianca De Vera.