NewJeans in ‘The Ultimate Fandom’ concert

“Hugot king” and first-ever Filipino Coke Studio global artist Zack Tabudlo will join The Ultimate Fandom Concert, making this year’s show like no other.

This Season 8, Coke Studio is putting fans first, with many fan-centered activities lined up that both the artists and fans will surely enjoy. And for its big-bang festivity, Coke Studio will take center stage at The Ultimate Fandom Concert this 5 September at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. In this exciting event, Asian pop enthusiasts will rejoice as P-pop meets K-pop like no one has ever seen before.

Headlining this year’s fanfest is global sensation NewJeans. Since debuting in 2022, the fourth-generation group has won fans over with their nostalgic sound and modern Y2K aesthetic.

Raising the flag for OPM and P-pop are the Coke Studio Philippines Season 8 artists: P-pop powerhouse ALAMAT, Gen Z performer and actor Kyle Echarri, hip-hop hitmaker Nik Makino and rising rebel rapper Illest Morena. They’ll be performing their collaboration songs for the first time, which will be one of the main highlights of the concert.

For the past seven seasons, Coke Studio has been showcasing diverse Filipino artists, propelling both emerging and established artists to connect with their audience through the universal language of music.

By uniting artists from different backgrounds, Coke Studio blends their passions into unique sounds that bridge generations and genres.

Fans will enjoy not only the world-class performances by the artists but also the exclusive Coke Studio merchandise to be given away.

