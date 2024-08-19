LIFE

Gordon Ramsay to open first resto in Phl

Gordon Ramsay will open his first restaurant in the Philippines this August at the Newport World Resorts in Pasay. Multi-Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay and Newport World Resorts chairman Kevin L. Tan announced the news after finalizing the details during a meeting in Macao. “Having personally met Chef Ramsay at The Londoner in Macao, his larger-than-life personality and our shared enthusiasm in opening one of the most sought-after restaurants in the culinary world, strengthens our position as the most multifaceted integrated resort in the country, leading the way in elevated dining experiences for all our guests," Tan said. Gordon Bar and Grill Philippines, located on the second floor of the Newport Grand Wing, will be one of the biggest restaurants in the 25-hectare property. Occupying 400 square meters, the restaurant can seat up to a hundred guests and is expected to attract discerning diners from all over the region, given its proximity to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. With the full menu yet to be revealed, the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill team promises an exciting dining experience, showcasing British classics including Gordon Ramsay’s iconic Beef Wellington, perfectly grilled steaks, fresh market seafood, and a delightful array of sides and desserts. Alongside the exciting culinary menu, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill hosts a remarkable bar experience for its guests, offering high-end wines worldwide, sought-after spirits, and expertly hand-crafted cocktails. Reservations open 20 August. Visit https://www.tablecheck.com/en/gordon-ramsay-bar-and-grill-philippines/reserve/message?utm_source=website for reservations.