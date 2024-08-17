Cops thwart robbery attempt of convenience store in QC

Law enforcement authorities thwarted a robbery attempt on a convenience store in Quezon City, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said in its report over the weekend.

Three suspects were arrested on Friday after the Quezon City Police District (QCPD)’s District Special Operations Unit received a tip from a concerned citizen indicating that a criminal group was planning to break into another convenience store in the area, using a Toyota Fortuner with plate number AHJ-471.

The police noted that the same vehicle had been used in a robbery activity before.

Upon receiving the intelligence, NCRPO Chief PGeneral Jose Nartatez Jr. immediately directed the QCPD to mobilize units from Galas PS-11, La Loma PS-1, and Bacoor CPS to locate and intercept the suspects.

Police immediately launched an operation after spotting the vehicle in the vicinity of a convenience store at Champaca St. corner Scout Chuatoco St., Brgy. Roxas District, Quezon City. The suspects attempted to evade arrest by ramming the signages at a police checkpoint.