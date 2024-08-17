Cops thwart robbery attempt of convenience store in QC

Law enforcement authorities thwarted a robbery attempt on a convenience store in Quezon City, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said in its report over the weekend.
Three suspects were arrested on Friday after the Quezon City Police District (QCPD)’s District Special Operations Unit received a tip from a concerned citizen indicating that a criminal group was planning to break into another convenience store in the area, using a Toyota Fortuner with plate number AHJ-471.
The police noted that the same vehicle had been used in a robbery activity before.
Upon receiving the intelligence, NCRPO Chief PGeneral Jose Nartatez Jr. immediately directed the QCPD to mobilize units from Galas PS-11, La Loma PS-1, and Bacoor CPS to locate and intercept the suspects.
Police immediately launched an operation after spotting the vehicle in the vicinity of a convenience store at Champaca St. corner Scout Chuatoco St., Brgy. Roxas District, Quezon City. The suspects attempted to evade arrest by ramming the signages at a police checkpoint.
Authorities identified the suspects as Gary Caguioa y Verzosa, 43 years old, married, jobless, and a resident of Quiapo, Manila; Norman Belen y Bernal, 28 years old, single, electrician, and a resident of Sampaloc, Manila; and Joshua Niepes y Lacanilao, 26 years old, single with a live-in partner, painter/welder, and a resident of Calumpit, Bulacan.
Recovered from the suspects were three short firearms, assorted ammunition of different calibers, three 40mm grenades, convenience store uniforms, construction tools including a hammer, several pieces of improvised plate numbers, and other personal belongings.
The Police also discovered that the suspects are members of the notorious Niepes Robbery Group—which has been responsible for multiple robbery hold-up incidents not only within the QCPD Area of Responsibility but also across nearby provinces, including PRO Cordillera.
“Their arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal groups operating in the region,” said Nartatez.
“The quick action of our operatives has prevented what could have been another crime, and I commend every officer involved in this operation. Rest assured that we will continue to act rapidly to protect our citizens and maintain peace and order across the region.”
The suspects are now in the custody of QCPD-DSOU and will be facing multiple criminal complaints.